Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases





South Africa has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Department of Health released the stats showing 17,710 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported, with a positivity rate of 33 percent.

465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report.

