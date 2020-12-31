Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases
South Africa has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Department of Health released the stats showing 17,710 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported, with a positivity rate of 33 percent.
465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 December.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 30, 2020
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/J6iaNMKfkj
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 039 161, the total number of deaths is 28 033 and the total number of recoveries is 867 597. pic.twitter.com/e6UIG9vTik— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 30, 2020
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask
Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.Read More
What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the new level 3 regulations.Read More
SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers
Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado say they concerned about the rise in numbers in the province.Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant
Helen Joseph Hospital head of the Department of Infectious Diseases Dr Jeremy Nel explains more about the new variant.Read More
[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave
The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.Read More
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)
Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.Read More
Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study
It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.Read More
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager
Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.Read More
Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)
Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.Read More
Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson
Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.Read More