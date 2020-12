Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

South Africa has recorded the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Department of Health released the stats showing 17,710 new cases of the coronavirus have been reported, with a positivity rate of 33 percent.

465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report.

#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 30 December.



As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 039 161, the total number of deaths is 28 033 and the total number of recoveries is 867 597. pic.twitter.com/e6UIG9vTik — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) December 30, 2020