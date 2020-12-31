Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer

Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim says people must be cautious when accepting the admission of guilt fine.

South Africans have been warned about the possibility of facing attempted murder charges should they knowingly expose others to COVID-19 after testing positive.

Ray White speaks to Public health lawyer, Safura Abdool Karim about this.

I must caution and say nobody has been convicted under this charge yet.

Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer

Under the adjusted level 3 regulations, people can be given a fine or face jail time for breaking the regulations.

Abdool Karim says accepting an admission of guilt fine may result in a criminal record.

If you get offered a fine for contravening any of the Disaster Management Act you will end up with a criminal record.

Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer

It is the same as being convicted by a court of law hence you should approach it with caution.

Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer

Listen to the full interview below...




More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

21 December 2020 7:03 AM

The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

11 December 2020 6:20 AM

The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

4 December 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize

19 November 2020 8:00 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'

19 October 2020 7:54 AM

Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.

'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down'

17 September 2020 7:52 AM

South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray reflects on the move to a lower alert level.

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm

16 September 2020 7:03 PM

The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

