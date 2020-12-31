Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer
South Africans have been warned about the possibility of facing attempted murder charges should they knowingly expose others to COVID-19 after testing positive.
Ray White speaks to Public health lawyer, Safura Abdool Karim about this.
I must caution and say nobody has been convicted under this charge yet.Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer
Under the adjusted level 3 regulations, people can be given a fine or face jail time for breaking the regulations.
Abdool Karim says accepting an admission of guilt fine may result in a criminal record.
If you get offered a fine for contravening any of the Disaster Management Act you will end up with a criminal record.Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer
It is the same as being convicted by a court of law hence you should approach it with caution.Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer
Listen to the full interview below...
