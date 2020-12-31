Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer





South Africans have been warned about the possibility of facing attempted murder charges should they knowingly expose others to COVID-19 after testing positive.

Ray White speaks to Public health lawyer, Safura Abdool Karim about this.

I must caution and say nobody has been convicted under this charge yet. Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer

Under the adjusted level 3 regulations, people can be given a fine or face jail time for breaking the regulations.

Abdool Karim says accepting an admission of guilt fine may result in a criminal record.

If you get offered a fine for contravening any of the Disaster Management Act you will end up with a criminal record. Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer

It is the same as being convicted by a court of law hence you should approach it with caution. Safura Abdool Karim, Public health lawyer

