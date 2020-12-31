Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the long weekend
Eskom announced on Thursday that it has suspended load shedding as demand drops ahead of the long weekend.
The power utility says it will use the opportunity to replenish emergency generation reserves ahead of demand increase in January.
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 31, 2020
Loadshedding suspended as demand drops ahead of the long weekend@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/6p7Vs08Vfs
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/devenorr/devenorr1808/devenorr180800041/105634259-female-hand-pressing-red-switch-of-multiple-socket-outlet-saving-energy-concept.jpg
