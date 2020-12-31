Ramaphosa overstepped his power on family gatherings - Lawyers for Black People





A group called Lawyers for Black People is challenging some of the government's level 3 lockdown regulations in court.

The group is demanding that Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma give clarity on whether home gatherings are allowed.

Lester Kiewit speaks to the group's leader Zuko Madikane about their court bid.

In the letter to the President, we had said he should at least permit 10 members of each family to gather and not force people to sleep at 9 pm. Zuko Madikane, Head - Lawyers for Black People

We have felt that the President overstepped his authority. Zuko Madikane, Head - Lawyers for Black People

We feel that the minister (Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma) nowhere in her address, nowhere in the regulations does she prohibits family gatherings. The president has overstepped. Zuko Madikane, Head - Lawyers for Black People

A family gathering may not constitute a party. A family gathering may constitute of prayer because some families pray on New Year's Eve. Zuko Madikane, Head - Lawyers for Black People

