



JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Thursday delivering his new year's message to the nation.

The country is currently under lockdown level 3 and among the restrictions in place is a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.

WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers new year's message

President @CyrilRamaphosa delivers special message for the New Year #NewYearsEve https://t.co/4bwwI6lxqE — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) December 31, 2020

This article first appeared on EWN : WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers special message on New Year's Eve