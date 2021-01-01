History for Baragawanath Hospital trauma ward as booze ban, curfew pay dividends





For the first time in its history, the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto says it has had NO trauma case patients coming through its doors on 1 January.

The Soweto-based hospital posted photos of an eerily quiet trauma ward on its Facebook Page.

Some commentators say the 9pm curfew and ban on sales of alcohol has played a major part in this.

Here’s proof that alcohol abusers are a burden to our health system. My sincere apologies to alcohol users but the state should continue to reduce the days for the sale of alcohol, reduce alcohol content as well as the size of the containers and make alcohol expensive https://t.co/V1wFhPqBRL — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) January 1, 2021

At Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital, Soweto, South Africa 1st January 2021 - the effects of a 9 pm curfew & total liquor sales ban? Let's learn from this & implement less drastic, but evidenced-based alcohol control measures to try to achieve something more like this going forward pic.twitter.com/MxkNDX3tON — Charles Parry (@profparry) January 1, 2021