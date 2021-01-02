Streaming issues? Report here
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies

2 January 2021 4:20 PM
by Refilwe Pitjeng
Kaizer Chiefs
Johannes Ryder Mofokeng
Johannes Ryder Mofokeng dies

Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.

JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs' longest serving captain Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng has died.

Chiefs confirmed the news on their Twitter account this afternoon.

Amakhosi's chairman Kaizer Motaung expressed his condolences to the Mofokeng's loved ones.

Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.


This article first appeared on EWN : Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies




