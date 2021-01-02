Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies
JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng has died.
Chiefs confirmed the news on their Twitter account this afternoon.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng.— Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 2, 2021
The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends.
Robala ka kgotso Phoka. pic.twitter.com/4mwCvSTvtn
Amakhosi’s chairman Kaizer Motaung expressed his condolences to the Mofokeng’s loved ones.
Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.
This article first appeared on EWN : Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies
