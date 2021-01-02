



JOHANNESBURG - Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng has died.

Chiefs confirmed the news on their Twitter account this afternoon.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our legend and longest serving Kaizer Chiefs captain Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng.



The Chairman has on behalf of the Club expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family & friends.



Robala ka kgotso Phoka. pic.twitter.com/4mwCvSTvtn — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 2, 2021

Amakhosi’s chairman Kaizer Motaung expressed his condolences to the Mofokeng’s loved ones.

Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.

This article first appeared on EWN : Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies