Mkhize: Govt aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines as early as February
JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said government aimed to obtain COVID-19 vaccines by February, but was still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals had yet been signed.
On Sunday evening Mkhize and a panel of experts briefed the nation on how South Africa would roll out the vaccine to the public.
“We are trying to get as many vaccines to be available as possible with a target of February, although all of that is very much going to depend on the success of the current bilateral negotiations that we are having with various companies,” said the minister.
There's been growing criticism of government's response, with South Africans watching on as many other countries roll out mass immunisation programmes.
South Africa is battling a resurgence in coronavirus infections driven partly by a new variant.
READ: SA scientists identify COVID-19 variant, Mkhize announces
It’s recorded more than 1.1 million infections, the most on the African continent, and more than 29,000 deaths.
The Health Department confirmed overnight that 402 more people died in this country after contracting the virus - and almost 12,000 new infections were picked up over the past 24-hour period.
Africa's most industrialised nation is participating in the Covax vaccine distribution initiative co-led by the World Health Organization, but the scheme could only cover 10% of its population of roughly 60 million people and the first doses may only arrive in the second quarter of the year.
That has caused anxiety among some scientists and academics, who have urged government to reach agreements with pharmaceutical companies quickly given that other countries have already started vaccinating.
Mkhize said officials were doing everything possible to obtain vaccines before the Covax doses became available.
“Therefore, to raise these funds we have embarked on an additional public-private partnership which is already at this point showing us very good outcomes. We have already approached medical aids to co-finance with government,” said Mkhize.
The minister said the ultimate aim was to vaccinate a minimum of 67% of the population to reach herd immunity.
READ: Mkhize: Govt to target 67% of S.Africans in COVID vaccine rollout
He said the approach would be to target frontline healthcare workers in the first phase of vaccination, followed by a second phase comprising essential workers, people in congregate settings, people over the age of 60 and those aged over 18 with co-morbidities.
A third phase of the rollout would target other people over the age of 18.
“These vaccines need to be available, I would say, for the majority of the people. We need to be able to get them rolled out to them by the end of 2021.”
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize on SA's COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans
Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Mkhize: Govt aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines as early as February
Source : Twitter
More from Local
We're prepared for fake COVID-19 certificates and confiscated them - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Mostoaledi gives an update on the situation at Beitbridge border post.Read More
Former True Love editor, author and chef Dorah Sitole passes away
A few weeks ago Sitole told 702 a story of how her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook.Read More
We have data that can help us tackle the alcohol problem, says an expert
SAMRC director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit Prof Charles Parry says we must look at the business model.Read More
Basic Education: Every matric marking centre will have a compliance officer
Department of Basic Education Mweli Mathanzi gives details on their preparedness for the 2021 academic year.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies
Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.Read More
History for Baragawanath Hospital trauma ward as booze ban, curfew pay dividends
The hospital says it's the first in its history that the trauma rescue area has no patient on the 1st of the new year.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers special message on New Year's Eve
The country is currently under lockdown level 3 and among the restrictions in place is a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.Read More
Ramaphosa overstepped his power on family gatherings - Lawyers for Black People
The organisation's head Zuko Madikane says families should be allowed to gather during level 3 regulations.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the long weekend
The power utility says it will use the opportunity to replenish emergency generation reserves ahead of huge demand in January.Read More
702landers rally to secure special oxygen machine for listener Mario
Thanks to Ntoba from Impala Health, Mario managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before load shedding started.Read More