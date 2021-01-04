Basic Education: Every matric marking centre will have a compliance officer
Today marks the first day of the marking of matric papers.
Last week Basic Education Angie Motshekga said marking will take place in 181 centres around the country and more than 45,000 markers have been appointed to complete the marking of the 13 million scripts over an 18-day period.
Department of Basic Education Director-General Mweli Mathanzi tells Africa Melane that they will make sure there is 150% adherence to COVID-19 regulations in all centres.
We have trained all marking personnel to ensure that there is full compliance and every marking centre will have a compliance officer.Mweli Mathanzi, Director General - Department of Basic Education
The minister is scheduled to release the results on 22 February and the MECs will follow after that. All candidates will receive their statement of results on 23 February.Mweli Mathanzi, Director General - Department of Basic Education
Mathanzi says the department had a workshop in December to discuss the 2021 academic year but a lot of things have changed since then.
There is a likelihood we might proceed with alternative weeks and alternating days to reduce the number of learners coming to school.Mweli Mathanzi, Director General - Department of Basic Education
Listen to the full interview below...
