We have data that can help us tackle the alcohol problem, says an expert
There has been a drop in the number of trauma cases in South African hospitals.
For more on this we speak to Professor CharlesParry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit at theSouth African Medical Research Council to continue the discussion on the drinking crisis in South Africa.
We have seen a drop in trauma cases. An alcohol ban is a stringent measure. The ban has a role to play. When we have curfew people are also not buying alcohol.Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
The ban on the sale of alcohol has led to an increase in prices. The closing outlets during certain times of the day will have an impact.Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
ALSO READ: History for Baragawanath Hospital trauma ward as booze ban, curfew pay dividends
We have missed an opportunity to do something to ensure we did not have the third ban. We're really not learning the lessons we should be.Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
We've got to change the business model. There is an industry that depends on the drinking of alcohol.Professor Charles Parry, Director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit - SAMRC
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_51800918_tequila-shot-with-lime-and-sea-salt-on-black-table.html
