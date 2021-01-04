Former True Love editor, author and chef Dorah Sitole passes away





South African author and chef Dorah Sitole has died, News24 reports. She was 67. As an accomplished food writer, food stylist, recipe developer and a trained Cordon Bleu chef, Sitole had an illustrious career spanning four decades.

A few weeks ago Sitole gave 702 her background story on how she started off working in the corporate industry but due to not being satisfied and wanting change, her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook, and she took the opportunity even though she had no idea what the job would require of her.

