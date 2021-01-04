'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes





According to a Washington Post article, US President Donald Trump has urged fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, to "find" enough votes to overturn his defeat in an extraordinary one-hour phone call Saturday that legal scholars described as a flagrant abuse of power and a potential criminal act.

The bid to overturn his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden has sent shockwaves across Washington.

Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector tells us more.

Yesterday, the ... duly elected members and those re-elected were sworn into office. The House of Representatives had voted its new speaker of the House.

On Tuesday we are supposed to get votes for two Senators for the State of Georgia. Both of them were up for election because none of the candidates received 50% plus one in the November election.

At this moment the two Democratic candidates are just slightly ahead. But this is crucial; because it will make a 50-50 split in the Senate and the new vice-president will be the deciding vote to organise the Senate and therefore to have a Democrat in leadership even if it will be razor-thin in majority.

On Wednesday there were already scheduled final certification by the joint sitting of the two Houses of the electoral votes.

Suddenly some Republicans, a couple of Senators, some members of the House of Representatives, have said they will move to oppose the certification. Then members will have to go back to their respective places and the is no chance it will pass simply because the Democrats control the House.

And then on Sunday, this thing came out. There are now Republicans who are embarrassed to say anything. A couple of them are saying things like: 'We can't go on like this.'

Listen below for the full interview...