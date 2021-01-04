We're prepared for fake COVID-19 certificates and confiscated them - Motsoaledi
Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says officials at the Beitbridge Border Post are on the lookout for fake COVID-19 certificates.
Motsoaledi says anyone with a fake COVID-19 certificate will have their passport stamped undesirable.
He tells Mandy Wiener that they have prepared for the situation on fake certificates.
It was worrying and we have prepared for it because we had heard about it before. That is why we detected them because we were actually looking for them.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
We don't know if it's a syndicate, we just found a lot of COVID-19 tests that are not authentic and', of course, we confiscated them.Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs
Listen to the full interview below...
More from Local
Former True Love editor, author and chef Dorah Sitole passes away
A few weeks ago Sitole told 702 a story of how her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook.Read More
We have data that can help us tackle the alcohol problem, says an expert
SAMRC director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit Prof Charles Parry says we must look at the business model.Read More
Basic Education: Every matric marking centre will have a compliance officer
Department of Basic Education Mweli Mathanzi gives details on their preparedness for the 2021 academic year.Read More
Mkhize: Govt aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines as early as February
The Health Minister said government was still in talks with pharmaceutical companies and no deals had yet been signed.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies
Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.Read More
History for Baragawanath Hospital trauma ward as booze ban, curfew pay dividends
The hospital says it's the first in its history that the trauma rescue area has no patient on the 1st of the new year.Read More
WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa delivers special message on New Year's Eve
The country is currently under lockdown level 3 and among the restrictions in place is a curfew from 9 pm to 6 am.Read More
Ramaphosa overstepped his power on family gatherings - Lawyers for Black People
The organisation's head Zuko Madikane says families should be allowed to gather during level 3 regulations.Read More
Eskom suspends load shedding as demand drops ahead of the long weekend
The power utility says it will use the opportunity to replenish emergency generation reserves ahead of huge demand in January.Read More
702landers rally to secure special oxygen machine for listener Mario
Thanks to Ntoba from Impala Health, Mario managed to get a special oxygen tank to him before load shedding started.Read More