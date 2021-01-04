We're prepared for fake COVID-19 certificates and confiscated them - Motsoaledi





Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says officials at the Beitbridge Border Post are on the lookout for fake COVID-19 certificates.

Motsoaledi says anyone with a fake COVID-19 certificate will have their passport stamped undesirable.

He tells Mandy Wiener that they have prepared for the situation on fake certificates.

It was worrying and we have prepared for it because we had heard about it before. That is why we detected them because we were actually looking for them. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

We don't know if it's a syndicate, we just found a lot of COVID-19 tests that are not authentic and', of course, we confiscated them. Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister of Home Affairs

