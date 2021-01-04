Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you?
For many marathoners any distance longer than 42.2km is now the benchmark, whether it is trail running or road running. Two of South Africa’s most popular ultras, the iconic 90km road-running Comrades Marathon and the K-way SkyRun100 trail run, have recently had a huge increase in participants.
According to Comrades race director Ronwyn James, numbers have increased by 60% in the past five years. In 2015, 16,630 runners took part and in 2020 it went up to 27,626.
Media coverage had helped make it a race to aspire to a bucket-list event.
Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars tells us more.
I went quite quickly to 100km distance. Every time I finished the 100km I was actually I could run some more so I ended up running a little bit further and further.Anouk Baars, Ultra-distance mountain runner
There is an adrenaline part of it, knowing you are just testing yourself to where your body and mind can take you. Can you hold together for the next distance?Anouk Baars, Ultra-distance mountain runner
The longer you go in the races the more it is a mental game, moreso than even the physical. It becomes a complete mind game in the end. I guess that's what fascinates me most of it all.Anouk Baars, Ultra-distance mountain runner
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : @ComradesRace/Twitter
