SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:15
Vaccine ethics, clean rollout with Thuli Madonsela
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 12:23
Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Dasen Thathiah - Journalist at Daily Mail
Today at 12:27
Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jay Naicker - Spokesperson (Colonel) at Kwazulu Natal Police
Today at 12:37
In conversation with Mia Lindeque
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Taxi Compliance
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Today at 12:45
UK Prime Minister imposes harsh lockdown as new Covid-19 variant spreads
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - Senior politics journalist at EWN
Today at 12:56
Dakar Rally
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Derek Alberts - Sports Journalist at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 13:35
Protecting the wildlife and what we can do
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:05
Movies set to be released in 2021 locally & internationally
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Nqanawe Shangase
Today at 14:35
Talker: What has been your worst auto correct moment?
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jeremy Sampson - Director at Brand Finance Africa
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School- Risk & Investment
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Armitage - CEO at Anchor Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Shortage of coffins, burial sites and cultural practices cause for grave concern Funeral Federation of SA chairperson John Storom says when they fetch bodies at home, there is a risk of exposure for their staff. 5 January 2021 10:58 AM
SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections. 5 January 2021 6:59 AM
We're prepared for fake COVID-19 certificates and confiscated them - Motsoaledi Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Mostoaledi gives an update on the situation at Beitbridge border post. 4 January 2021 2:44 PM
'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3 President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted. 28 December 2020 9:06 PM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Will WhatsApp stop working on older phones from 1 January? No ways, says expert MyBroadband editor-at-large Jan Vermeulen says what people are worried about now has been in place since December last year. 29 December 2020 5:50 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark

5 January 2021 6:59 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
Department of Health
#Covid19
COVID stats
COVID deaths

The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.

South Africa's coronavirus death toll has breached the 30,000 mark.

Over the past 24 hours, 434 more fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health.

This means 30,011 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in this country since the start of the pandemic.

The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.

Gauteng still accounts for the lion’s share of these infections with 301,212 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 221,657 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 217,432 cases.

The recovery rate is around 82% - with just over 911,000 people having recuperated so far.




More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer

31 December 2020 9:09 AM

Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim says people must be cautious when accepting the admission of guilt fine.

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

21 December 2020 7:03 AM

The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

11 December 2020 6:20 AM

The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

4 December 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize

19 November 2020 8:00 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'

19 October 2020 7:54 AM

Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.

'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down'

17 September 2020 7:52 AM

South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray reflects on the move to a lower alert level.

