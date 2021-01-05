SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark





South Africa's coronavirus death toll has breached the 30,000 mark.

Over the past 24 hours, 434 more fatalities were recorded over the past 24 hours according to the Department of Health.

This means 30,011 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in this country since the start of the pandemic.

The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.

Gauteng still accounts for the lion’s share of these infections with 301,212 cases, followed by the Western Cape with 221,657 cases and KwaZulu-Natal with 217,432 cases.

The recovery rate is around 82% - with just over 911,000 people having recuperated so far.