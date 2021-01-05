Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a six-week lockdown for England's 56 million people.
Johnson also included the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases.
During the address, the Prime Minister said Britain was leading the way with the introduction of two vaccines including one from Oxford University and AstraZeneca.
Watch the address below...
WATCH LIVE: My update on coronavirus. (4 January 2021) https://t.co/ZL6PeAGWPl— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) January 4, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/katatonia/katatonia1703/katatonia170300043/72821636-kyiv-ukraine-march-1-2017-boris-johnson-secretary-of-state-for-foreign-affairs-of-uk-takes-a-speech-.jpg
