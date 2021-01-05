Shortage of coffins, burial sites and cultural practices cause for grave concern





The death rate exceeds 30 000 – and SA is running out of coffins as Covid-19 toll soars.

For more on this we have on the line John Storom: Chairperson: Funeral Federation of SA.

It's not just the availability of land for extension, it is also the state of the existing cemeteries. They are not well-kept by municipalities. A lot of the land of the gravesites/cemeteries is occupied. John Storom: Chairperson: Funeral Federation of SA

When we pick up bodies at home, there is a risk of exposure for our staff. We are uncertain as to what level of protection is required. That means an extra cost for an operator. The numbers are escalating, about 50% to normal volumes. John Storom: Chairperson: Funeral Federation of SA

If you go through Stats SA figures the biggest cause of death is TB. If you look at it overall. If we don't nip COVID-19 in the bud, there is an increase in mortality on a daily basis it could run away if our people don't listen. John Storom: Chairperson: Funeral Federation of SA

In our culture, the family must wash the corpse and have a night vigil. That is causing conflict between us and the families who insist on those. Funerals are by nature a social event. The restrictions on numbers are not adhered to. What we do on our part is to provide a dignified service. We have an obligation to educate families in terms of protocols and what the risks are. John Storom: Chairperson: Funeral Federation of SA

