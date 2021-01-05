Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Police investigating murder of Teddy Mafia and beheading of two suspects SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker and eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah give details of what happened when Yaganathan Pillay was killed. 5 January 2021 2:07 PM
Shortage of coffins, burial sites and cultural practices cause for grave concern Funeral Federation of SA chairperson John Storom says when they fetch bodies at home, there is a risk of exposure for their staff. 5 January 2021 10:58 AM
SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections. 5 January 2021 6:59 AM
Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet tomorrow at 9am 5 January 2021 12:35 PM
'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink. 17 December 2020 8:50 PM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Politics

Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow

5 January 2021 12:35 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown
#Covid19
National Coronavirus Command Council NCCC

GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet tomorrow at 9am

Amid speculation of am impending toughening of lockdown because of the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronvirus Command Council will be meeting at 9am.

This will pave the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation.

ALSO READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses




More from Politics

'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes

4 January 2021 1:35 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes.

We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen

29 December 2020 10:54 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.

Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3

28 December 2020 9:06 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted.

ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo

28 December 2020 3:51 PM

The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

28 December 2020 10:35 AM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF

23 December 2020 12:41 PM

Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party.

Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens'

22 December 2020 5:10 PM

Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents.

Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work

22 December 2020 7:43 AM

University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020.

ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns

21 December 2020 3:15 PM

The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.

Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay

17 December 2020 8:50 PM

Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.

Trending

Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow

Politics

SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark

Local

Shortage of coffins, burial sites and cultural practices cause for grave concern

Local

EWN Highlights

Western Cape has officially entered COVID peak - Cloete

5 January 2021 7:26 PM

Georgians vote in Senate polls set to shape Biden presidency

5 January 2021 7:00 PM

Egypt probes COVID-19 deaths in ICU due to alleged lack of oxygen

5 January 2021 5:25 PM

