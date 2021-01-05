Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow





Amid speculation of am impending toughening of lockdown because of the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronvirus Command Council will be meeting at 9am.

This will pave the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation.

