Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow
Amid speculation of am impending toughening of lockdown because of the continuing rise in COVID-19 infections, Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronvirus Command Council will be meeting at 9am.
This will pave the way for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation.
ALSO READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
Tomorrow the 06 January 2021 the National Coronvirus Command Council will be meeting at 9am.— phumla williams (@mirriamp) January 5, 2021
Source : @GovernmentZA/Twitter
More from Politics
'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes
Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes.Read More
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.Read More
Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3
President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted.Read More
ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo
The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF
Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party.Read More
Zondo inquiry 'is not just the testimonies we see on our television screens'
Casac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo says the commission's investigators painstakingly trawl through troves of documents.Read More
Zondo Commission needs a further three months to complete its work
University of Limpopo professor of law Omphemetse Sibanda reflects on the work that the inquiry did in 2020.Read More
ANC cancels January 8th celebration over COVID-19 concerns
The party said that its president, Cyril Ramaphosa, would read a statement to be broadcast on media platforms.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More