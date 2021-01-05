Police investigating murder of Teddy Mafia and beheading of two suspects





The community of Shallcross in Durban came to a standstill on Monday when suspected drug kingpin, Yaganathan Pillay, also known as "Teddy Mafia" was killed.

Two people who were suspected to have been involved in the shooting were beheaded and set alight.

Police spokesperson Jay Naicker says they had trouble accessing the street but finally, they managed to collect some evidence.

We as the police had a very hard time arresting him because that community protected him. He took care of them and they took care of him. They assisted him in hiding his drugs and to evade the law. Jay Naicker, Spokesperson - SAPS

eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah gives details of what transpired on Monday when Pillay was killed.

The sense in that community, the people that had gathered outside have almost normalised what had happened. Dasen Thathiah, Journalist - eNCA

Initially, the police were met with resistance from that community as they tried to prevent the police from gaining access to that street. Dasen Thathiah, Journalist - eNCA

The community was, in a sense, trying to avenge the death of someone they respected as a leader there. Dasen Thathiah, Journalist - eNCA

Listen to the full interview below...