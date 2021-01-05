Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert
Culture, not race, determines tastes in music. Winfried Ludemann, emeritus professor of musicology at Stellenbosch University, who has published an article on this subject on News24, tells us more.
Musical taste is determined by culture. It is a function of the culture in which we live and which is part of our setup in which we deal with and engage with our environment.Winfried Ludemann, Emeritus professor of musicology - Stellenbosch University
Culture is behavior that humans develop and have adapted in response to their various environments. As they dispersed out of Africa over millenniums.Winfried Ludemann, Emeritus professor of musicology - Stellenbosch University
A narrow view is a result of your culture, peer group interaction, possibly your religious orientation and factors like that, what is meaningful to you at that very moment. That explains why you and your parents or your colleague may have different musical tastes.Winfried Ludemann, Emeritus professor of musicology - Stellenbosch University
What I would like to reject is that music is determined by race, if you regard race as something that is determined by genetics. Race is an adaptation it is a political and social construct that was invented by colonial thinkers. To me it much more productive to talk about culture, ethnicity.Winfried Ludemann, Emeritus professor of musicology - Stellenbosch University
Different kinds of music frequently reflect different kinds of value systems. Style, environment and value systems are all part of your musical taste.Winfried Ludemann, Emeritus professor of musicology - Stellenbosch University
Much of the meaning is in the message. The medium is the message not only the particular content or particular musical item that you are listening to but also the style, the value system that forms part of it.
Listen below for the full interview...
