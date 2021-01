South Africa records 513 more COVID-19 deaths

Another 513 people have died after contracting COVID-19.

The latest fatalities have pushed South Africa's death toll to 30,524.

The Department of Health says 14,410 new infections were also recorded over the past 24-hour period.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 127 759, the total number of deaths is 30 524 and the total number of recoveries is 920 879. pic.twitter.com/8NQsP7zYml — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 5, 2021