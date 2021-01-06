South Africa records 513 more COVID-19 deaths
Another 513 people have died after contracting COVID-19.
The latest fatalities have pushed South Africa's death toll to 30,524.
The Department of Health says 14,410 new infections were also recorded over the past 24-hour period.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 127 759, the total number of deaths is 30 524 and the total number of recoveries is 920 879. pic.twitter.com/8NQsP7zYml— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 5, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
