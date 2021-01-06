'All universities on track to complete 2020 academic year'





Tertiary institutions are preparing for the 2021 academic year under the amended level 3 lockdown regulations.

COVID-19 remains a challenge for higher institutions with some universities scheduled to complete the 2020 academic year in February this year.

Africa Melane talks to Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa about the status of universities ahead of the reopening.

I don't think the academic year is going to be perfect. It is going to be a year of mainly blended learning with the use of technology and a little bit of face to face learning. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

It is going to be another tough year. Financially, there is a likelihood that universities will be stretched as well. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

Bawa says nine universities completed the 2020 academic year by December

By the time we get to the middle of March, all universities would have completed the academic year. They are all on track. Professor Ahmed Bawa, CEO - Universities South Africa

Listen to the full interview below...