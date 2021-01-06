Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 12:37
Beitbridge Border Post crowded as travellers try to beat Zimbabwe lockdown
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:41
Humanitarian crisis at the Border with Pelane Phakadi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Pelane Phakadi - Ewn Correspondent at ...
Today at 12:45
Teddy Mafia shot dead, two men beheaded in Shallcross Deepak Panday on Teddy Mafia
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Deepak Panday
Today at 13:35
Eating plan after the holidays for the new year
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mbali Mapholi, Consultant Dietitian at Potatoes South Africa.
Today at 14:05
Right of Reply: Nu Metro Cinemas
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Walter Gelderblom - Publicity & PR Manager at Nu Metro
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - The biggest trends this year will be cybersecurity
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - The Story of DO MORE FOUNDATION
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Farrer - CEO at DO MORE FOUNDATION
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease... 6 January 2021 12:41 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding for two nights The power utility says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 22:00 until 05:00 for two nights 6 January 2021 11:17 AM
'All universities on track to complete 2020 academic year' Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa says 2021 will be a tough academic year. 6 January 2021 9:15 AM
View all Local
Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet tomorrow at 9am 5 January 2021 12:35 PM
'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
View all Business
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
View all Sport
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Health
Insurance
Discovery Health
Healthcare
Personal finance
Prescribed minimum benefits
Medical insurance
Medical aid schemes
PMBs
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Covax
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Ryan Noach

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Most recently from The Money Show: (WATCH) Nando’s ends sh_tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight'

Medical schemes and the government have come up with a plan that will cover the vaccination against Covid-19 of 40% of people in South Africa.

The schemes will pay a price higher than cost, using the surplus to fund vaccines for some people are uninsured.

How they plan to reach 40%:

  • 10% of the population covered by Covax

  • 15% of the population are medical aid members, and therefore covered

  • 15% of the population covered by the surplus generated by medical aid members’ vaccinations

© didesign021/123rf.com

Related articles:

Medical aid schemes must cover the cost of providing Covid-19 vaccines to its members as doing so is deemed a Prescribed Minimum Benefit (PMB).

In other words, its “free” to the member; there is no need to tap medical savings.

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.

We’re delighted to support the government in an act of solidarity to try and reach that 67% target [about 40 million people vaccinated] … The first 10% of South Africans will be covered by Covax…

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

About 15% of South Africans are medical scheme members. Schemes will fund from their risk funds the vaccination of members… paying a higher-than-cost price for the vaccine… the surplus will fund non-insured members of the public… All this will lead to 40% of South African being covered…

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

The vaccine is now a Prescribed Minimum Benefit… it’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for it…

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

It’s been extremely disturbing to see healthy people… severely inflicted by this disease we knew nothing about a year ago… It’s heart-breaking… Hospitals are under enormous pressure and healthcare workers – they are the real heroes – are working long hours, placing themselves at risk – they’re stretched beyond ability at the moment…

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Non-Covid healthcare claims materially reduced… The net impact was that we ended up with a larger surplus… enabling us to freeze premiums up to July…

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

It’s critically important that the first people to be vaccinated must be high-risk… It would be inappropriate for a young, healthy person to be vaccinated before an elderly, at-risk person…

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Manufacturers prefer to negotiate through governments… they need a single point of contact…

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Both the private and public sectors in South Africa are good at vaccine distribution. It’s a strength of our healthcare system…

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO




6 January 2021 9:01 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Health
Insurance
Discovery Health
Healthcare
Personal finance
Prescribed minimum benefits
Medical insurance
Medical aid schemes
PMBs
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
COVID-19 vaccine
Covax
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Ryan Noach

More from MyMoney Online

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Need new wheels? Car subscriptions at a monthly fee have arrived in South Africa

7 December 2020 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Tinashe Ruzane of FlexClub, where you can choose from a variety of car subscriptions for a monthly fee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naspers-owned Prosus (owner of Tencent) starts JSE's largest share buyback ever

23 November 2020 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Basil Sgourdos, CFO at Naspers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pepkor Holdings profits fall 34% but gains 'significant' market share

23 November 2020 7:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor Holdings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Netcare profits hit by Covid-19. Embarks on a job preservation strategy

23 November 2020 7:05 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Make your retirement savings last longer

13 November 2020 11:34 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don’t run out of money before you run out of life.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to have many sources of income – not just your salary

22 October 2020 2:57 PM

From side hustles to investment income; Mduduzi Luthuli (Luthuli Capital) on creating multiple streams of income.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We buy stuff we don’t need to impress people we don’t know

8 October 2020 12:21 PM

What is "social signalling?" Gushwell Brooks interviews Mduduzi Luthuli, a cofounder at Luthuli Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accuses IRR of bullying her

7 October 2020 12:27 PM

"What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare shares up 11% on Covid-19 vaccine deal with Johnson & Johnson

2 November 2020 6:31 PM

Investors on the JSE are clamouring for Aspen shares. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews its CEO, Stephen Saad.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Emigration is threatening private healthcare in South Africa'

30 October 2020 2:01 PM

"The insured population is potentially emigrating," says Jessica Spira. But, the main concern is healthcare workers leaving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Middleclass incomes have recovered almost fully since hard lockdown – FNB data

26 October 2020 7:13 PM

The lowest and highest-paid workers in SA haven’t yet recovered from the lockdown, according to FNB's Dr Christoph Nieuwoudt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Famous Brands (owner of Steers/Wimpy/etc.) reports its 1st ever operating loss

26 October 2020 6:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Famous Brands CEO Darren Hele.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

Health Department concerned by over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases

31 December 2020 6:40 AM

The ministry reported that 465 people have died of COVID-19 since the last report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What will happen to flights that arrive after curfew? Council seeks clarity

29 December 2020 8:13 AM

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa reacts to the new level 3 regulations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1 million COVID-19 cases, Gauteng closely studying the numbers

28 December 2020 1:25 PM

Gauteng Command Council member professor Bruce Mellado say they concerned about the rise in numbers in the province.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] What you need to know about new covid-19 variant

21 December 2020 11:55 AM

Helen Joseph Hospital head of the Department of Infectious Diseases Dr Jeremy Nel explains more about the new variant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] President Ramaphosa on measures to battle 2nd Covid-19 wave

14 December 2020 7:44 PM

The President is addressing the nation on measures it's taking to combat the 2nd wave of Covid-19, now washing over South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities)

14 December 2020 6:50 PM

Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager

7 December 2020 7:48 PM

Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine is extremely effective (90%)

9 November 2020 6:24 PM

Pfizer is on the verge of cracking a Covid-19 vaccine, says Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding for two nights

Local

SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark

Local

'All universities on track to complete 2020 academic year'

Local

EWN Highlights

Sascoc, Cope pay tribute to 'iconic', 'inspirational' Mluleki George

6 January 2021 12:50 PM

Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban

6 January 2021 12:41 PM

Slow vaccine rollouts fuel worry as US logs record daily COVID death toll

6 January 2021 12:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA