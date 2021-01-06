[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight'
Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks branding and advertising expert Andy Rice to share with him the week’s advertising “heroes” or “zeroes”.
This week, Andy Ross of Chaos Theory (in for Rice) critiqued Nando’s year-end TV advert, unleashed on longsuffering Mzansi just before Christmas.
He gave the ad a "hero" rating.
Nando’s entitles its ad “Karens by Candlelight”, as it features a group of employees all name Karen belting out lyrics suitably stinging.
No other brand reads the room quite like Nando’s, says Ross.
Sung to the tune of Jingle Bells:
It's been hell!
It’s been hell!
Can’t this year go away!
It’s been months and months of all this k*k, can’t we go out and play?
Hey!
Ross also had a few things to say – none too nice - about Burger King South Africa.
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
Watch “Karens by Candlelight” below:
