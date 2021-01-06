Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease... 6 January 2021 12:41 PM
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding for two nights The power utility says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 22:00 until 05:00 for two nights 6 January 2021 11:17 AM
'All universities on track to complete 2020 academic year' Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa says 2021 will be a tough academic year. 6 January 2021 9:15 AM
View all Local
Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet tomorrow at 9am 5 January 2021 12:35 PM
'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes. 4 January 2021 1:35 PM
We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President. 29 December 2020 10:54 AM
View all Politics
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience. 24 December 2020 12:47 PM
View all Business
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
View all Sport
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town. 21 December 2020 7:30 AM
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 December 2020 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
View all Opinion
Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban

6 January 2021 12:41 PM
by Graig-Lee Smith
Tags:
Alcohol
Coronavirus
SA lockdown
alcohol sale ban

Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease in alcohol-related trauma cases.

CAPE TOWN - Experts in the alcohol industry on Wednesday said government needed to rethink its legislation on alcohol sales and marketing.

Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national coronavirus lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease in alcohol-related trauma cases.

ALSO READ: Alcohol industry concerned about rise of illicit trade

Regional coordinator at the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, Aadielah Maker Diedericks, said South Africa had a culture of binge drinking.

“One of the challenges we have in South Africa is that only 41% of the population drinks. So, the majority of people don’t drink, but of those people that do drink, they drink heavily.”

Meanwhile, the director of alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit at the South African Medical Research Council, Charles Parry, said the lockdown highlighted this problem.

“The lockdown just highlighted the burden of trauma and gender-based violence linked to alcohol and that’s what we’ve been trying to talk about for years.”

WATCH: Police to clamp down on black market after alcohol ban

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban




More from Local

Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding for two nights

6 January 2021 11:17 AM

The power utility says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 22:00 until 05:00 for two nights

'All universities on track to complete 2020 academic year'

6 January 2021 9:15 AM

Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa says 2021 will be a tough academic year.

South Africa records 513 more COVID-19 deaths

6 January 2021 8:06 AM

The latest fatalities have pushed the country's death toll to 30,524.

Police investigating murder of Teddy Mafia and beheading of two suspects

5 January 2021 2:07 PM

SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker and eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah give details of what happened when Yaganathan Pillay was killed.

Shortage of coffins, burial sites and cultural practices cause for grave concern

5 January 2021 10:58 AM

Funeral Federation of SA chairperson John Storom says when they fetch bodies at home, there is a risk of exposure for their staff.

SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark

5 January 2021 6:59 AM

The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.

We're prepared for fake COVID-19 certificates and confiscated them - Motsoaledi

4 January 2021 2:44 PM

Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Mostoaledi gives an update on the situation at Beitbridge border post.

Former True Love editor, author and chef Dorah Sitole passes away

4 January 2021 11:04 AM

A few weeks ago Sitole told 702 a story of how her husband suggested she work for a magazine that wanted a person who could cook.

We have data that can help us tackle the alcohol problem, says an expert

4 January 2021 10:38 AM

SAMRC director of the Alcohol, Tobacco & Other Drug Research Unit Prof Charles Parry says we must look at the business model.

Basic Education: Every matric marking centre will have a compliance officer

4 January 2021 8:10 AM

Department of Basic Education Mweli Mathanzi gives details on their preparedness for the 2021 academic year.

More from Business

[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight'

6 January 2021 10:48 AM

Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory.

Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO

6 January 2021 9:01 AM

"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.

Absa creates a better client experience with API integration

24 December 2020 12:47 PM

Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience.

Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay

17 December 2020 8:50 PM

Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.

I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer

17 December 2020 7:35 PM

US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.

JSE-listed Altron completes Bytes demerger, R10.9b windfall for shareholders

17 December 2020 7:01 PM

Altron shareholders will get billions in the form of Bytes ordinary shares and cash. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Mteto Nyati.

SA misses deposit deadline to secure Covax vaccines, no comment from Treasury

17 December 2020 6:33 PM

The Solidarity Fund committed R327m for the deposit to join Covax, but can only pay once govt provides the required guarantees.

Considering investing in art? Get the DOs and DON'Ts from an expert

16 December 2020 8:54 PM

There are plenty of good investment opportunities in South Africa's art market says Dr Paul Bayliss, Absa specialist art curator

FNB: No penalty if you didn't have money in your account for early Dec debits

16 December 2020 8:14 PM

'Some debit orders went off as early as the 11th!' This December has seen more early debits than previous years - Wendy Knowler.

Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'

16 December 2020 7:52 PM

Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.

