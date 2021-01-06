Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban
CAPE TOWN - Experts in the alcohol industry on Wednesday said government needed to rethink its legislation on alcohol sales and marketing.
Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national coronavirus lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease in alcohol-related trauma cases.
ALSO READ: Alcohol industry concerned about rise of illicit trade
Regional coordinator at the Southern African Alcohol Policy Alliance, Aadielah Maker Diedericks, said South Africa had a culture of binge drinking.
“One of the challenges we have in South Africa is that only 41% of the population drinks. So, the majority of people don’t drink, but of those people that do drink, they drink heavily.”
Meanwhile, the director of alcohol, tobacco and other drug research unit at the South African Medical Research Council, Charles Parry, said the lockdown highlighted this problem.
“The lockdown just highlighted the burden of trauma and gender-based violence linked to alcohol and that’s what we’ve been trying to talk about for years.”
WATCH: Police to clamp down on black market after alcohol ban
