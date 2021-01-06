Soldiers deployed to Garden Route beaches to enforce lockdown rules
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele said soldiers would be deployed to the Garden Route on Wednesday afternoon to help the police enforce compliance with the level three lockdown.
The Garden Route was one of the Western Cape's first hotspot areas to be placed under lockdown restrictions during the second wave of the coronavirus.
However, the local government said this district had now passed the peak of the second wave and was showing an active decline.
LISTEN: Minister Bheki Cele visits beaches
Cele is currently at Santos Beach in Mossel Bay and said they made a request for assistance from the army due to a shortage in police officers infected by COVID-19.
“Our own numbers are down, 300 cops have been infected and 800 are in isolation. So, we need the extra forces from the SANDF, but it is much better than initially reported that people were not complying at all.”
Last month, Garden Route officials requested support from the SANDF because the virus had cut a swathe through law enforcement officials in the area.
Cele is pleased with the improved compliance of COVID-19 regulations in Southern Cape areas.
“I made the request and spoke to the minister. They have arrived in Cape Town and will be assisting us there; they will come to the Southern Cape. We wish our law enforcement members would spend more time dealing with crime rather than checking on things that people are supposed to be doing willingly.”
The minister said they had arrested some European tourists in Langebaan while they were surfing and not adhering to the regulations.
“What’s worse is that those people are from Europe, their beaches are closed, and they come here. They’re undermining us here, so we had to arrest them.”
[MUST WATCH] @SAPoliceService in Langebaan in the West Coast arrest a surfer on the beach for contravention of the Disaster Management Act. All beaches except those in the Northern Cape remain closed under the adjusted #Level3Lockdown #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/bSvQXaCsST— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) January 6, 2021
SA Police Service ?? - live via https://t.co/vorMbTOkaz https://t.co/BidEuHIWU2— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 6, 2021
SA Police Service ?? - live via https://t.co/vorMbTOkaz https://t.co/KVxSEw5wTm— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 6, 2021
SA Police Service ?? - live via https://t.co/vorMbTOkaz https://t.co/dKRlCKI6XT— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) January 6, 2021
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Soldiers deployed to Garden Route beaches to enforce lockdown rules
More from Local
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings
Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas.Read More
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you
'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.Read More
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban
The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).Read More
SAB heads to court in ‘last resort to protect livelihoods’ over alcohol ban
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it strongly disagreed with the introduction of yet another outright ban on the sale of alcohol.Read More
Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban
Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease in alcohol-related trauma cases.Read More
Eskom to implement Stage 2 load shedding for two nights
The power utility says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 22:00 until 05:00 for two nightsRead More
'All universities on track to complete 2020 academic year'
Universities South Africa CEO Professor Ahmed Bawa says 2021 will be a tough academic year.Read More
South Africa records 513 more COVID-19 deaths
The latest fatalities have pushed the country's death toll to 30,524.Read More
Police investigating murder of Teddy Mafia and beheading of two suspects
SAPS spokesperson Jay Naicker and eNCA journalist Dasen Thathiah give details of what happened when Yaganathan Pillay was killed.Read More
Shortage of coffins, burial sites and cultural practices cause for grave concern
Funeral Federation of SA chairperson John Storom says when they fetch bodies at home, there is a risk of exposure for their staff.Read More