Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ





Amapiano is a style of house music that emerged in South Africa and is distinguished by high pitched piano melodies, Kwaito basslines, low tempo 90s South African house rhythms and percussions from another local subgenre of house known as Bacardi.

The genre inherits its name from the Zulu word for "the pianos", but its musical lineage is multifaceted with a heavy influence from kwaito while fusing its barrelling basslines with local '90s deep house, traditional percussion and jazz-inflicted piano/synth lines.

Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, tells us more.

The topic of where Amapiono started is a touchy one. Anyone who came to the sound and put in a new element contributed. Mr JazziQ, Member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples

We had Kabza De Small and others having a different input into the sound. It was a collective thing. Mr JazziQ, Member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples

With Amapiano the tempo in the music is slower. If you listen to Afropop or Kwaito, the majority of the stuff is influenced by sounds out there. Amapiano is a sound that has fused the South African elements. Mr JazziQ, Member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples

I am a house music lover. To be a part-owner of this thing is amazing and now we have to take it to the world. Seeing the reaction is quite amazing. Everyone has to have an Amapiano beat, that is what is happening right now, even for the next three years people will have had one or two Amapiano beats on their albums. Mr JazziQ, Member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples

