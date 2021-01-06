Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings
Insurance companies' refusal to pay business interruption claims related to the Covid-19 pandemic has seen a slew of cases taken to court.
According to the argument put forward by some insurers it's the lockdown and not the pandemic itself that led to clients' business interruption.
The only short-term insurer which initially paid out claims with no quibble... was OUTsurance. They admittedly did have a very small slice of that particular pie, but they got a lot of kudos for doing that.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
The big players - the Santams and the Hollards and the rest - dug their heels in as did the big players globally.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Now Santam has announced it is starting the process to assess claims or policies with contingent business interruption extensions.
This applies specifically to clients with hospitality and leisure policies.
"The process will include assessments for the applicable H&L business interruption claims that were previously rejected in the months after the national lockdown commenced on 27 March 2020."
The decision comes in the wake of two court rulings against insurers, including Santam itself.
These are the Western Cape High Court judgment in the case between Santam and Ma-Afrika Hotels and The Stellenbosch Kitchen, and the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruling in the Café Chameleon v Guardrisk Limited matter.
It is a major victory... Some would say it's too little too late because it's been months now of tarnished reputations and heels being dug in...Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
In fairness, it should be noted that Santam did pay out more than R1 billion in terms of interim relief to 2,500 small and medium-sized businesses in the hospitality and leisure industry.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
However, Santam will continue with its application for leave to appeal the Ma-Afrika judgment at the SCA, specifically with regard to the indemnity period.
Listen to Knowler in conversation with Ray White on The Money Show:
