South Africa records highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths
South Africa has set a new daily COVID-19 record with 21,832 new cases.
This has pushed the country's cumulative number of cases to 1,149,591.
The Department of Health also reported that 844 people have died after contracting the virus.
The recovery rate has dropped to 80% with 929,239 people having recuperated so far.
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 06 January .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 6, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/ZNZgYgW2V7
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 149 591, the total number of deaths is 31 368 and the total number of recoveries is 929 239. pic.twitter.com/ceWOvUlWyw— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 6, 2021
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations
Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by angry staff.Read More
Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb
One million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) will arrive in January and 500,000 doses in February.Read More
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19.Read More
Some Republicans say removing Donald Trump now 'will inflame the tensions'
The Guardian Washington DC bureau chief David Smith gives an update on the situation at the Capitol.Read More
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings
Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas.Read More
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you
'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.Read More
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban
The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).Read More
SAB heads to court in ‘last resort to protect livelihoods’ over alcohol ban
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it strongly disagreed with the introduction of yet another outright ban on the sale of alcohol.Read More
Soldiers deployed to Garden Route beaches to enforce lockdown rules
The Garden Route was one of the Western Cape's first hotspot areas to be placed under lockdown restrictions during the second wave of the pandemic.Read More
Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban
Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease in alcohol-related trauma cases.Read More