Some Republicans say removing Donald Trump now 'will inflame the tensions'
Four people have died and 52 were arrested as supporters of President Donald Trump violently occupied the US Capitol.
The House and Senate will soon restart the joint session and resume counting the electoral ballots.
Africa Melane talks to The Guardian Washington DC Bureau Chief David Smith about what happened on Wednesday night.
Some of the Republican party members are very disgruntled and angry at Trump's behaviour saying that he deserves the punishment of some kind.David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian
They would make a calculation that to remove him now would inflame the tensions and fire up the mob we saw today even more.David Smith, Washington DC Bureau Chief - The Guardian
Listen to the full interview below...
