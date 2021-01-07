WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19 and the latest developments, including the roll-out strategy of the COVID-19 vaccine
