Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe
African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver his January 8 statement on Friday night.
ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe and EWN senior political journalist Tshid Madia tell us more.
We are ready for the January 8 Statement. It is the first time that it is arranged this away. We have adapted to the new normal. Even the media briefing today was held virtuallyPule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
On news that South Africa has secured 1.5 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses from the Serum Institute in India, Mabe said the relevant authorities will be in charge.
We will have to wait for the Department of Health through Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to take the nation into its confidence. The National Coronavirus Command Council will take the leadPule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
On a misunderstanding that took place with members of the media regarding the national executive committee (NEC) members, Mabe said it was not a major issue.
It was not necessarily much of an issue. There was a question that had to do with NEC to the extent that certain statements were attributed to former president Thabo Mbeki. As soon as the NEC conclude discussions we emerge with one position. What we focus on is what was the consensus coming out of the meeting.Pule Mabe, Spokesperson - ANC
Listen below for the full interview ...
Source : Twitter
