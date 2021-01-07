SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations
JOHANNESBURG - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has on Thursday announced that it has retrenched 303 of its staff members following its lengthy Section 189 consultation process.
Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by angry staff.
WATCH: ‘It’s not okay’ - SABC journalist makes tearful appeal against retrenchments
More than 600 personnel were expected to be affected, however, in a statement, the SABC said the final number of redundancies were dependent on the acceptance of the proposed alternatives and the number of employees who would opt for Voluntary Severance Packages (VSPs) and Early Retirement.
“The SABC is satisfied that the Section 189 process can withstand any legal scrutiny. As confirmed by the Labour Court on 2 December 2020, the SABC 'properly conducted itself in the process, provided all consulting parties with sufficient information and constructively engaged with a view to reach consensus on all the consultations',” the statement further read.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device
This article first appeared on EWN : SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations
Source : Supplied.
More from Local
Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb
One million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) will arrive in January and 500,000 doses in February.Read More
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19.Read More
Some Republicans say removing Donald Trump now 'will inflame the tensions'
The Guardian Washington DC bureau chief David Smith gives an update on the situation at the Capitol.Read More
South Africa records highest COVID-19 daily cases and deaths
Another 844 people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus - pushing the national death toll to 31,368.Read More
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings
Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas.Read More
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you
'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.Read More
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban
The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).Read More
SAB heads to court in ‘last resort to protect livelihoods’ over alcohol ban
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it strongly disagreed with the introduction of yet another outright ban on the sale of alcohol.Read More
Soldiers deployed to Garden Route beaches to enforce lockdown rules
The Garden Route was one of the Western Cape's first hotspot areas to be placed under lockdown restrictions during the second wave of the pandemic.Read More
Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban
Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease in alcohol-related trauma cases.Read More
More from Business
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings
Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas.Read More
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you
'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.Read More
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban
The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).Read More
SAB heads to court in ‘last resort to protect livelihoods’ over alcohol ban
In a statement on Wednesday, the company said it strongly disagreed with the introduction of yet another outright ban on the sale of alcohol.Read More
Govt urged to rethink alcohol legislation amid booze ban
Since the start of the second ban on alcohol sales during level 3 of the national lockdown, hospitals recorded a dramatic decrease in alcohol-related trauma cases.Read More
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight'
Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory.Read More
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO
"It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.Read More
Absa creates a better client experience with API integration
Modern banking technologies from Absa improves the client experience.Read More
Author of 'Mr Rogue' book on SA democracy and being married to Ivan Pillay
Pillay was the focus of a smear campaign alleging he'd set up a Sars ‘rogue unit’. He doesn't hold a grudge - Evelyn Groenink.Read More
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer
US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.Read More