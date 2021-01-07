Streaming issues? Report here
Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking

7 January 2021 3:33 PM
by Thando Kubheka
Tags:
Department of Basic Education
Matric exams
Naptosa
Coronavirus
Marking

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.

JOHANNESBURG - There were further concerns on Thursday morning around the progress of matric exam marking in the light of rapidly rising COVID-19 infection numbers.

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.

Last week, more than 800 Gauteng teachers pulled out of the marking process, citing amongst other things, increased risk due to comorbidities and fears of contracting the virus as they work in communal settings.

READ MORE: Over 800 Gauteng teachers replaced in matric exams marking

The Department of Basic Education issued new directives to ensure all those involved in the marking of the final exams scripts abide by health and safety protocols, but teachers remain worried about their health, and with good reason, because educators have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with more teachers dying of the virus than health workers and cops combined.

Naptosa’s Basil Manuel said the union feared the marking process may be delayed by the spike in COVID-19 infections.

“We see that in Gauteng, over 800 teachers have withdrawn from marking, which most of it has to do with COVID.”

Manual said if marking was delayed, this would have a knock-on effect on the 2021 academic calendar.

“With the possibility that it will affect education.”

With marking expected to be in full swing across the country on Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Education said teachers who pulled out of the process had been replaced.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking




More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark

5 January 2021 6:59 AM

The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer

31 December 2020 9:09 AM

Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim says people must be cautious when accepting the admission of guilt fine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

21 December 2020 7:03 AM

The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

11 December 2020 6:20 AM

The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

4 December 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize

19 November 2020 8:00 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We need to stick to COVID-19 health protocols so that we avoid a second wave'

19 October 2020 7:54 AM

Social Development minister Lindiwe Zulu reflects on the concerning rise of the coronavirus infections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

