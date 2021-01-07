Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking
JOHANNESBURG - There were further concerns on Thursday morning around the progress of matric exam marking in the light of rapidly rising COVID-19 infection numbers.
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.
Last week, more than 800 Gauteng teachers pulled out of the marking process, citing amongst other things, increased risk due to comorbidities and fears of contracting the virus as they work in communal settings.
READ MORE: Over 800 Gauteng teachers replaced in matric exams marking
The Department of Basic Education issued new directives to ensure all those involved in the marking of the final exams scripts abide by health and safety protocols, but teachers remain worried about their health, and with good reason, because educators have been hit particularly hard by the pandemic with more teachers dying of the virus than health workers and cops combined.
Naptosa’s Basil Manuel said the union feared the marking process may be delayed by the spike in COVID-19 infections.
“We see that in Gauteng, over 800 teachers have withdrawn from marking, which most of it has to do with COVID.”
Manual said if marking was delayed, this would have a knock-on effect on the 2021 academic calendar.
“With the possibility that it will affect education.”
With marking expected to be in full swing across the country on Thursday, the Gauteng Department of Education said teachers who pulled out of the process had been replaced.
This article first appeared on EWN : Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking
