'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert





An article in the Daily Maverick by Prof Alex van den Heever examines and estimates the financial implications of a vaccine strategy with a goal of achieving herd immunity. It takes account of the roll-out phases identified by the Department of Health and vaccine prices available in the public domain. It finds that such a programme is affordable and implementable.

The overall cost of all three phases of a vaccine roll-out in South Africa, based on the AstraZeneca (AZ) vaccine and Covax supplies, would be R7.4-billion — with the need to consider an additional R1.2-billion for nursing costs. This makes a total outlay of R8.6-billion.

Costing a vaccine strategy for South Africa. We speak to Prof Van den Heever, chair of Wits University social security systems administration and management

If you get a mix you will have a lower cost. It is definitely affordable. A large part will be borne by the private sector. The private sector employees are on different medical schemes. We should have had negotiations about six months ago. Alex van den Heever, Chair - Wits University social security systems administration and management

If we were to pay a premier for accelerated access to the vaccine, we would not be losing out because of the surge we have now would decline. We could be sitting for three years paying .... We need a strategy. South Africa lost about 8.2% of GDP (or R389-billion) in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We don't have a rollout plan, we are not ready to put it into people's arms. Alex van den Heever, Chair - Wits University social security systems administration and management

