Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever says it is definitely affordable to secure the vaccines. 7 January 2021 5:13 PM
View all Local
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces a... 7 January 2021 10:39 AM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
View all Politics
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by... 7 January 2021 2:22 PM
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas. 6 January 2021 8:31 PM
View all Business
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band. 25 December 2020 9:02 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
View all World
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter... 6 January 2021 3:37 PM
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Nic Haralambous
small business
Start-up
side hustle
How to Start a Side Hustle

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.

Nic Haralambous describes himself as an obsessive startup entrepreneur.

He grew his first business at the tender age of 16 and hasn't looked back since.

The entrepreneur is also a keynote speaker and author - his second How to Start a Side Hustle book is geared to the post-Covid economy and launches in February.

Screengrab of NicHarry founder, Nic Haralambous. Image: nicharalambous.com

On The Money Show, Ray White gets some insights on increasing income streams to survive the increasing pressures we face.

'Not having the time' for a side hustle is an excuse! Haralambous declares to people who complain about this.

I want to poke holes in that statement. If you are listening to me today: I think you have a priority problem not a time problem!

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

We're in a time in the world where you don't have time to waste - you have to be critical of everything in your life.

Nic Haralambous, Entrepreneur and author

Haralambous shares tips on getting started in 2021:

- Start doing an hour-audit (Where you put your focus is where you meant your focus to go)

- Also do an audit of the people in your life (Are they good, bad or irrelevant to your progress?)

- Prioritise your tasks (Get rid of the things that don't add to your bottom line)

- Set systems according to your priorities (You can't stick to rules without creating systems)

- Re-set unrealistic expectations (You can't set up a side hustle quickly)

Listen to Haralambous flesh out these tips and also how to find a side hustle that suits you in the first place:




7 January 2021 8:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Entrepreneurship
The Money Show
Nic Haralambous
small business
Start-up
side hustle
How to Start a Side Hustle

More from Small Business Focus

Lockdown destroyed 42.7% of small business in South Africa – study

7 December 2020 8:14 PM

It’s heart-breaking; the results of a study by Finfind and the Department of Small Business Development.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans preferred buying from small businesses this Black Friday - data

30 November 2020 6:49 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Katlego Maphai, CEO at Yoco, SA’s largest independent mobile point-of-sale provider.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Not ready to become an entrepreneur but you have a brilliant business idea?

19 November 2020 7:39 PM

'Ideas are currency, but execution is wealth.' Pavlo Phitidis has advice on how to monetize and also protect your idea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The businesses growing fastest during the pandemic are those that simplified'

5 November 2020 7:39 PM

Time is the most precious commodity in the world. Business owners must learn to 'manufacture' time to thrive says Pavlo Phitidis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to optimise cash flow and reduce interest charges

26 October 2020 8:09 PM

Absa’s working capital management solutions help businesses successfully manage their cashflows and working capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nando’s ad agency M&C Saatchi Abel built a behemoth while the economy declined

12 October 2020 7:15 PM

Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: Onion peeler lessons for SMEs

2 July 2020 9:42 PM

Pavlo Phitidis tells more about a strategy that he has been using for years and how to apply this in a business.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Wealth strategies for small businesses - income or equity?

20 February 2020 8:32 PM

Income or equity – what is the difference?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Positioning your business for success

23 January 2020 8:25 PM

Positioning your business for success - what does this phrase even mean?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

'Business concepts and jargon I wish can be banned in 2020'

9 January 2020 8:45 PM

These business concepts get a thumbs down.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Some Republicans say removing Donald Trump now 'will inflame the tensions'

Local

Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb

Local

'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert

Local

EWN Highlights

Police appeal for information after Zim’s ‘biggest ever’ cash-in-transit heist

7 January 2021 8:28 PM

Sisulu to open criminal case against activist Swartbooi after altercation

7 January 2021 8:04 PM

Limpopo health dept urges those who came through Beitbridge to self-quarantine

7 January 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA