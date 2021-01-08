South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections

Streaming issues? Report here
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request.
No load shedding for the weekend - Eskom The power utility has been load shedding for the past two days.
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi.
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit.
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It's mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health.
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game.
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side.
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane.
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing.
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with...
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.
Malawi court sets extradition hearing for the Bushiris for March The court ruled that the couple should not be re-arrested but should continue appearing in court until their hearing on the matter...
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly.
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye...
[WATCH] Nando's ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando's – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory.
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers.
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.
South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections

8 January 2021 6:49 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
covid 19 deaths
COVID stats
COVID deaths

The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.

South Africa has recorded 20,999 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health reported that 441 more people have died after contracting the virus.

The recovery rate is around 80% and 938 216 have recorded so far.

RELATED: Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb




More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking

7 January 2021 3:33 PM

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.

Read More

SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark

5 January 2021 6:59 AM

The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.

Read More

Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer

31 December 2020 9:09 AM

Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim says people must be cautious when accepting the admission of guilt fine.

Read More

[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask

30 December 2020 8:19 AM

Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.

Read More

SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected

21 December 2020 7:03 AM

The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.

Read More

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

11 December 2020 6:20 AM

The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.

Read More

Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season

4 December 2020 7:56 AM

Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.

Read More

How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine

20 November 2020 11:33 AM

Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.

Read More

No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize

19 November 2020 8:00 AM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.

Read More

[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian

26 October 2020 7:34 PM

Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.

Read More

UK extends restricted entry from some African countries over SA's COVID variant

8 January 2021 4:50 PM

8 January 2021 4:50 PM

Limpopo health dept concerned about bed capacity as COVID cases mount

8 January 2021 4:14 PM

8 January 2021 4:14 PM

87 inmates at Helderstroom Correctional Service test positive for COVID-19

8 January 2021 3:37 PM

8 January 2021 3:37 PM

