South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections
South Africa has recorded 20,999 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.
The Department of Health reported that 441 more people have died after contracting the virus.
The recovery rate is around 80% and 938 216 have recorded so far.
RELATED: Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 170 590, the total number of deaths is 31 809 and the total number of recoveries is 938 216. pic.twitter.com/roxG8F2fJH— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 7, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 07 January .— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 7, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/w8AZk82mCu
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.Read More
SA COVID-19 death toll passes 30,000 mark
The country also recorded over 12,600 new infections.Read More
Admission of guilt fine can leave you with a criminal record - Lawyer
Public health lawyer Safura Abdool Karim says people must be cautious when accepting the admission of guilt fine.Read More
[LISTEN] When can the police arrest you for not wearing a mask
Human Rights Deputy Director Wayne Ncube explains the regulations in terms of wearing a mask in public.Read More
SA's COVID-19 infections increase by 9,445 as new variant of virus is detected
The infections have increased the number to 921, 922 since the start of the outbreak.Read More
Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA
The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747.Read More
Take COVID-19 precautions to keep you safe while traveling this festive season
Gauteng GP Collaboration member Dr Dan Israel says it is important for people to take personal responsibility to fight the virus.Read More
How big pharmaceuticals will profit from COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors Without Borders Access campaign advocacy officer Candice Sehoma talks about the economics of vaccines during a pandemic.Read More
No hard lockdown yet, but we need to observe COVID-19 protocols - Mkhize
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize reflects on how South Africans can continue mitigating the spread of the virus.Read More
[BOOK REVIEW] The future arrived early - economist Dr Iraj Abedian
Famed economist Dr Iraj Abedian talks about his book, "FutureNEXT: Reimagining Our World and Conquering Uncertainty”.Read More