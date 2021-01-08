South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections





South Africa has recorded 20,999 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours.

The Department of Health reported that 441 more people have died after contracting the virus.

The recovery rate is around 80% and 938 216 have recorded so far.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 170 590, the total number of deaths is 31 809 and the total number of recoveries is 938 216. pic.twitter.com/roxG8F2fJH — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) January 7, 2021