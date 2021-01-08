Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO
While South Africa is due to receive its first million vaccine this month, there is growing concern that the African continent is falling behind.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the majority of African countries might not meet next week's deadline to submit their roll-out plan.
Africa Melane speaks to New vaccines introduction medical officer & vaccinologist at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe.
Each country right now is in the process of finalising its national deployment and vaccination plans. These are expected to be with us and the Covax facility by latest 25 January.Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, New vaccines introduction medical officer & vaccinologist - WHO Africa
Majority of the countries, I would say 80% are lagging behind in the African region. What we have done as WHO we have massively recruited consultants who can support these countries.Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, New vaccines introduction medical officer & vaccinologist - WHO Africa
The Covax facility is looking at providing vaccine up to 20% of each country's population.Dr Phionah Atuhebwe, New vaccines introduction medical officer & vaccinologist - WHO Africa
