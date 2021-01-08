I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian





Nina Hastie is the wearer of multiple hats.

She's not only an award-nominated writer and comedian but she's also a TV presenter and actress, currently starring in M-Net's Inconceivable on DStv and Showmax.

She's been in the industry for years - her first gig was at the age of 13 presenting on Radio Ripple ... But since then she's earned her spot among the countries top entertainers.

Nina can currently be caught on line with her Covid survival at home videos helping South Africans to hold onto their sense of humour through this time.

What is it that could be funny about COVID-19 and what about the conspiracy theory around the vaccine?

I know one anti-vaxxers personally and have to spend the entire week and month explaining why all of this is nonsense. I just can't believe I have a conspiracy theorist in my midst. I was like: How can you not take this seriously when there are people that we know personally that have passed away, people in our direct contact? Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer

My uncle says he doesn't want a vaccine because they're gonna use it to trace them. The strange thing is he is an anti-vaxxer who has COVID-19. And I am like why is this your priority? Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer

People are denialist. There is a story of someone being in a boat and you see a shark and you are so scared of the shark that you jump into the water. South African and other all over the world are so much in denial that they are actually inside the belly of the beast. Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer

I think we underestimate the national intelligence in South Africa. I think we've got a very advanced system. Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer

What's happening at Beitbridge is devastating. It's frightening. It reeks of Syria, it reeks of Rwanda, any person looking a refuge. I have so much empathy having known what my grandparents had to go through to escape a war zone to escape a state where you couldn't live. We are in a war zone, Covid is a war zone. Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer

I hope there is empathy for someone else outside of yourself. Access somebody else's vulnerability perhaps your approach to things will be different. Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer

All I know, will make my bond payments? I would come back to say I told you we can have faith in the South African government. Nina Hastie, South African Comedian, Actor and Writer

