No load shedding for the weekend - Eskom
Eskom has announced that it is suspending load shedding for the weekend.
The power utility has been load shedding for two consecutive nights to build up reserves after failing to bring some units back online following maintenance.
Read the full statement below...
#PowerAlert 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 8, 2021
Loadshedding suspended as demand drops ahead of the weekend@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/yQzVaXkb05
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_140707574_a-candle-holder-with-an-unlit-candle-a-dead-electric-bulb-and-the-term-eskom-isolated-on-a-black-bac.html?term=eskom&vti=oep6ekngbcot6jx0bm-1-18
