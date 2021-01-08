Streaming issues? Report here
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'

8 January 2021 1:04 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
African Union
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Eritrea
Adrian Saville
free trade
GIBS
African Continental Free Trade Area
ray white
AfCFTA
african trade
Centre for African Management and Markets

The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

RELATED: Africa unites to form the largest free trade area in the world

On 1 January 2021, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) came into being.

The free-trade area consists of 54 (out of 55, only Eritrea is not included) African Union members with a combined population of 1.3 billion people.

© Lukas Gojda/123rf.com

AfCFTA presents a major opportunity for African countries to boost trade and lift millions out of poverty over the next few years.

Ray White (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviewed Adrian Saville, Director of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs.

RELATED: 'My daughter bought Spur shares when she was 10 years old' - Dr Adrian Saville

… a really complex spaghetti bowl of agreements… real challenges in moving goods… It costs five times more in Nigeria to move a container that it does in Brazil and 10 times more than in the Netherlands…

Adrian Saville, Director - Centre for African Management and Markets (Gibs)

Among European countries, 70% of all trade is done with each other… In Asia, it’s 50%... In Africa, it’s just 13%... It’s almost as if our neighbours don’t exist!

Adrian Saville, Director - Centre for African Management and Markets (Gibs)

The movement of people; that’s the real magic – the ability of people to move across borders… Britain has gone in the opposite direction of the evidence… There are risks, but also extraordinary opportunity… There is no country that has become prosperous by building walls and locking people out.

Adrian Saville, Director - Centre for African Management and Markets (Gibs)

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic'




