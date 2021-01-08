[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy





Messaging service WhatsApp has updated its terms and conditions section.

The changes will officially come into effect from 8 February.

On Wednesday, WhatsApp said users will have to agree to let Facebook and its subsidiaries collect WhatsApp data and more.

Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose explains.

I think people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. Steven Ambrose, CEO - Strategy Works Consulting

They are pushing very hard to push WhatsApp into the business world. Steven Ambrose, CEO - Strategy Works Consulting

All WhatsApp messages are encrypted, they don't have the key. Steven Ambrose, CEO - Strategy Works Consulting

