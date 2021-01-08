[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy
Messaging service WhatsApp has updated its terms and conditions section.
The changes will officially come into effect from 8 February.
On Wednesday, WhatsApp said users will have to agree to let Facebook and its subsidiaries collect WhatsApp data and more.
Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose explains.
I think people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request.Steven Ambrose, CEO - Strategy Works Consulting
They are pushing very hard to push WhatsApp into the business world.Steven Ambrose, CEO - Strategy Works Consulting
All WhatsApp messages are encrypted, they don't have the key.Steven Ambrose, CEO - Strategy Works Consulting
Listen to the full interview below...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/whatsapp.html?oriSearch=whatsapp+voice+message&sti=mrc28r95squ4wp3cbk|&mediapopup=84844289
More from World
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk'
Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in.Read More
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England
Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer
US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine.Read More
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College
Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president.Read More
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad
Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice.Read More
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy'
You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with Ozow.Read More
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila
Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan.Read More
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination
Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow.Read More
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference
Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims.Read More
More from Local
No load shedding for the weekend - Eskom
The power utility has been load shedding for the past two days.Read More
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO
New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.Read More
South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections
The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.Read More
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur
'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.Read More
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'
After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen ReesRead More
'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert
Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever says it is definitely affordable to secure the vaccines.Read More
Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking
The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.Read More
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations
Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by angry staff.Read More
Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb
One million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) will arrive in January and 500,000 doses in February.Read More
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health
Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19.Read More