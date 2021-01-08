Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe
In 2008 Lerato Mogoatlhe left South Africa for a three-month journey around Africa, and returned only five years later. As a young girl she was inspired in one of those precious moments of ‘true education’ when a teacher opens an inner door to a world of passionate intellectual curiosity.
We speak to the author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith.
There was a media trip to Accra, the first time in Africa. There was song dance everywhere. Everything just said you are home. Just as we were about to leave they played Lucky after two days.Lerato Mogoatlhe, Author - Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
When we got back to Joburg I wanted to work in Accra. I decided I will be in West Africa for three months. I decided that I will start over in Mali. I stayed in Mali for six months. I picked up French.Lerato Mogoatlhe, Author - Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
By the end of six months, I really felt I connected with the reason I left home. I wanted my journey to be emotional. When I came back I decided I want to get going ... Because I was working as a freelance journalist I just travelled around the continent for five years.Lerato Mogoatlhe, Author - Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
Eat local food, visit local restaurants. That's what enriched my travel. Be mindful that you are living with other people. When I lived in Mali I cooked almost everything. Leaving Mali for Burkina Faso, I slept on the ground.Lerato Mogoatlhe, Author - Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
I drink the local water. I drink what people and eat what people eat. One thing that I took for granted is the convenience of Jozi.Lerato Mogoatlhe, Author - Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
We are the most amazing hosts in Africa. I think human rights is one of the concerns when I travel across Africa, especially for LGBT community. My fiance and I are queer, when we were in Seychelles we had a good time because they have gay rights. If I go to Uganda I would not be like I would in Johannesburg.Lerato Mogoatlhe, Author - Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
Everyone is entitled to the definition of free life. I relate to everyone as an equal.Lerato Mogoatlhe, Author - Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith
