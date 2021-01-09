SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon





South African Liquor Brandowners Association notes the legal action lodged by South African Breweries (SAB) against government's decision to prohibit all sales of alcohol with effect from 29 December 2020.

The association believes that there is still an opportunity for the government to review its decision to ban alcohol sales ahead of January 15 as promised by President Cyril Ramaphosa during his last COVID-19 address to the nation.

Spokesperson Sibani Mngadi has the story.

We share the concern, we are very much worried about the economic impact of the current ban. However, we understood the process to be that government will need to review the current process. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

We still believe there is an opportunity for government to relook at the current ban and we have made a proposal that they need to open what we call the off consumption that you have purchased for home consumption and that is a greater opportunity for us to start operating again. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

We continue to see the number of cases increasing which obviously translate to admissions that are increasing, certainly deaths are also increasing. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

We would like to work with government on that front but we certainly believe that the home consumption or off-trade channel has no greater risk compared to any grocery activity and also if we are going to continue with the curfew as it is, it makes sense to be able to allow people to enjoy beverages at home while they are contained by either a curfew or cancellation of all gatherings. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

If we look at the issue from what was a concern which led to the ban itself, it was an issue around social gathering of people and our argument is if we have a situation where people are not gathering to consume alcohol or do anything then we should be able to trade. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

Secondly, we have had an arrangement in the past, where outlets that have on-consumption licences, taverns in particular, were allowed to trade as per takeaway arrangement and I think that can be arranged at this point as well to allow particularly for township economy to restart again. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

We have made submissions on the 28th, we do think they were not taken into consideration in deciding to totally ban all forms of sale. We're still hoping the more engagement we have with government we should be able at least to justify the fact that off-consumption channel should be able to operate as soon as possible. There are multiple levels of consultation with government. Sibani Mngadi, Spokesperson - South African Liquor Brandowners Association

