Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809. 8 January 2021 6:49 AM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently' After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees 7 January 2021 6:53 PM
View all Local
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces a... 7 January 2021 10:39 AM
SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council). 6 January 2021 6:37 PM
View all Politics
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by... 7 January 2021 2:22 PM
Santam to start processing business interruption claims in wake of court rulings Santam finally accepts it's liable for contingent business interruption claims. Wendy Knowler on the pandemic's insurance sagas. 6 January 2021 8:31 PM
View all Business
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Free Covid-19 vaccine for all medical aid members – Discovery CEO "It’s mandatory for medical schemes to pay for for the Covid-19 vaccine," says Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 6 January 2021 9:01 AM
Why culture, not race, determines people's tastes in music - Expert Stellenbosch University's Prof Winfried Ludemann says different kinds of music reflect different kinds of value systems. 5 January 2021 7:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'... 8 January 2021 2:01 PM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant

8 January 2021 7:49 PM
by Mihlali Ntsabo & Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Economic Recovery Plan
Coronavirus

Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress president Cyril Ramaphosa said this year, the government and broader society needed to continue discussions on the desirability and viability of the basic income grant.

This is meant to provide a cushion or safety net for poor people in the country.

Ramaphosa was virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement on Friday evening.

The issue has long been on the agenda at the National Economic Development and Labour Council, with no agreement in sight, begging the question what will be different this year?

However, the president said this would also be explored in an effort to intensify all measures to improve the lives of the poor.

The social relief measures introduced by government in April last year – including the temporary top-up of social grants and the special COVID-19 grant for unemployed people – proved vital in supporting the poor at their time of greatest vulnerability.

AGGRESSIVELY IMPLEMENTING ECONOMIC RECOVERY PLAN

Ramaphosa said the party was now focusing on aggressively implementing the COVID-19 economic reconstruction and recovery plan.

Since the country was hit by the novel coronavirus, around two million jobs have been lost and many more people have fallen below the poverty line.

Last year, Ramaphosa announced his economic reconstruction and recovery plan and said the economic recovery plan’s job creation process was already under way with a number of projects ready to start.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa's economic recovery plan has strong focus on jobs

During his virtual address on Friday, Ramaphosa said the ANC key plan was to mobilise investment, create new jobs and support existing ones, and accelerating industrialisation.

“We are undertaking large-scale public investment in key sectors such as energy, water and sanitation, roads and bridges, human settlements, health and education, digital infrastructure and public transport. In these and other infrastructure programmes, we are also pursuing public-private partnerships. We are promoting investment in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and mining and tourism. We are providing support to key sectors such as poultry, sugar and automotive, as well as small-scale manufacturers and township and rural entrepreneurs. Our emphasis is on localisation so that South African businesses benefit from all areas of economic activity.”

Ramaphosa said the ANC had also begun the process of rolling out public employment programmes that would offer greater opportunities to women, youth, persons with disabilities and other marginalised groups.

He also said the ANC, government and broader society would need to continue discussions on the desirability and viability of a basic income grant to provide a social safety net to the poor.

WATCH LIVE: ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa gives January 8 Statement

Download the Eyewitness News app to your **iOS or Android **device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant




8 January 2021 7:49 PM
by Mihlali Ntsabo & Theto Mahlakoana
Tags:
African National Congress
Cyril Ramaphosa
Economic Recovery Plan
Coronavirus

More from Local

[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy

8 January 2021 2:00 PM

Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No load shedding for the weekend - Eskom

8 January 2021 11:45 AM

The power utility has been load shedding for the past two days.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO

8 January 2021 8:16 AM

New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections

8 January 2021 6:49 AM

The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'

7 January 2021 6:53 PM

After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We don't have a rollout plan for the COVID-19 vaccine,' says expert

7 January 2021 5:13 PM

Wits School of Governance's Professor Alex van den Heever says it is definitely affordable to secure the vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Naptosa: COVID-19 may lead to interruptions in matric exam marking

7 January 2021 3:33 PM

The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) is worried the process might have to be interrupted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SABC lays off 303 staff members after concluding Section 189 consultations

7 January 2021 2:22 PM

Late last year, the public broadcaster announced that it had temporarily halted the consultation process after being confronted by angry staff.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mkhize announces SA to secure 1.5 million vaccine doses by end Feb

7 January 2021 12:42 PM

One million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from the Serum Institute of India (SII) will arrive in January and 500,000 doses in February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe

7 January 2021 1:25 PM

The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health

7 January 2021 10:39 AM

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

6 January 2021 6:37 PM

The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow

5 January 2021 12:35 PM

GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet tomorrow at 9am

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes

4 January 2021 1:35 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen

29 December 2020 10:54 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3

28 December 2020 9:06 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo

28 December 2020 3:51 PM

The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

28 December 2020 10:35 AM

This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We are going back to Brackenfell, we have demands that have not been met - EFF

23 December 2020 12:41 PM

Economic Freedom Front Western Cape Chairperson Melikhaya Xego says the school and MEC don't have an appetite to engage the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO

Local Africa

[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy

World Local

No load shedding for the weekend - Eskom

Local

Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

SA's COVID-19 cases in the first 7 days of 2021

8 January 2021 9:15 PM

Diamond contractor sacked for asking about company linked to Guptas, Zondo told

8 January 2021 7:10 PM

LIVE BLOG: Cyril Ramaphosa delivers ANC’s January 8 statement

8 January 2021 6:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA