



JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africa is in talks with other countries and pharmaceutical companies in an effort to obtain the best COVID-19 vaccine at an affordable rate.

Ramaphosa was speaking to the SABC following the ANC‘s January 8 statement which he delivered virtually on Friday night.

During his address, Ramaphosa stressed the pandemic is a threat to the well-being of the country.

Earlier in the week Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that South Africa will receive its first batch of vaccines this month.

It came as the country is during the second wave of Coronavirus infections.

More than 60,000 new cases have been reported over the past 72 hours. 616 deaths were recorded overnight, while the death toll now stands at 32,425.

Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the vaccine rollout plan is well on track.

“We want to take from that supplier and that supplier and be able, in the mix, to get a relatively good average price. So, we are engaging with many suppliers around the world.

Once the vaccine arrives on home soil, government will prioritise the vaccination of health care workers and thereafter an ambitious plan has been set out to give jabs to around 40 million people.

Ramaphosa added money will never be a problem when procuring the vaccine.

This is despite much criticism and national outcry that government was dragging its feet in getting the much-needed jabs as COVID-19 cases spike.

He said he was confident that millions of South Africans would have access to COVID-19 vaccines as government continues to negotiate directly with manufactures.

“This month we will have our first batch delivery of vaccines which will be coming from India.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine