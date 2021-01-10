Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19
JOHANNESBURG - Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.
Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January.
A statement released by the presidency on Sunday said she remained hospitalised, recovering well and confident that she would overcome the virus.
All members of the office of the Deputy Minister who came in contact with her will undergo self-isolation.
Moloi is the latest deputy minister to test positive for COVID-19 - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo also contracted the virus as well Cooperative Governance's Obed Bapela.
Last week, the police ministry announced its deputy minister, Cassel Mathale, had COVID-19.
“We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vein, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus,” the statement said.
