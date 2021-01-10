Streaming issues? Report here
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Latest Local
Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19 Minister Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January. 10 January 2021 2:07 PM
Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the vaccine rollout plan is well on track. 9 January 2021 3:44 PM
SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon Spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says home consumption or off-trade channel has no greater risk compared to any grocery activity. 9 January 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
Presidency sheds light on spokesperson Khusela Diko's position Acting director-general to consider whether Diko remains on special leave or is formally suspended pending the disciplinary proces... 10 January 2021 1:07 PM
Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement. 8 January 2021 7:49 PM
WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces a... 7 January 2021 10:39 AM
View all Politics
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
View all Business
Having a supportive family made it possible to achieve my dreams - LesDaChef Lesego Semenya was earning R35,000 a month in corporate. He left and his first salary as a chef, after qualifying, was R1,500. 10 January 2021 1:58 PM
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'... 8 January 2021 2:01 PM
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request. 8 January 2021 2:00 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Africa free trade agreement: 'Moving people across borders is the real magic' The Continent is uniting. Ray White interviews Adrian Saville of the Centre for African Management and Markets at Gibs. 8 January 2021 1:04 PM
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] Nando’s ends sh*tty year on spicy note with 'Karens by Candlelight' Nando’s – as always – reads the room like few other brands, says Andy Ross of advertising agency Chaos Theory. 6 January 2021 10:48 AM
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion
Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19

10 January 2021 2:07 PM
by Eyewitness News
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Boitumelo Moloi
Boitumelo Moloi COVID

Minister Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January.

JOHANNESBURG - Employment and Labour Deputy Minister Boitumelo Moloi has been hospitalised after testing positive for COVID-19.

Moloi was hospitalised on 5 January after not feeling well and received her positive results 6 January.

A statement released by the presidency on Sunday said she remained hospitalised, recovering well and confident that she would overcome the virus.

All members of the office of the Deputy Minister who came in contact with her will undergo self-isolation.

Moloi is the latest deputy minister to test positive for COVID-19 - Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo also contracted the virus as well Cooperative Governance's Obed Bapela.

Last week, the police ministry announced its deputy minister, Cassel Mathale, had COVID-19.

“We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vein, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19. In protecting ourselves, our families and communities, let us continue to observe all health protocols and regularly wash our hands, properly wear our masks and practice physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus,” the statement said.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Employment & Labour Deputy Minister Moloi hospitalised with COVID-19




Coronavirus
COVID-19
Boitumelo Moloi
Boitumelo Moloi COVID

Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine

9 January 2021 3:44 PM

Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the vaccine rollout plan is well on track.

SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon

9 January 2021 12:19 PM

Spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says home consumption or off-trade channel has no greater risk compared to any grocery activity.

SA Medical Association: Harder lockdown would be counterproductive

9 January 2021 10:37 AM

In a statement released on Saturday, Sama said focusing on strengthening health facilities, and vaccinating healthcare workers, is a more sensible approach now.

Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant

8 January 2021 7:49 PM

Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement.

[LISTEN] Why WhatsApp is updating its policy

8 January 2021 2:00 PM

Strategy Works Consulting CEO Steven Ambrose says people are utterly and completely overreacting to a standard request.

No load shedding for the weekend - Eskom

8 January 2021 11:45 AM

The power utility has been load shedding for the past two days.

Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO

8 January 2021 8:16 AM

New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans.

South Africa records 20,999 new COVID-19 infections

8 January 2021 6:49 AM

The Health Department reported that 441 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 31,809.

No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur

7 January 2021 8:50 PM

'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021.

'India vaccine deal is great news, but SA has to find more sources urgently'

7 January 2021 6:53 PM

After securing 1.5m vaccine doses it's understood govt in discussion with Chinese and Russian manufacturers, says Prof. Helen Rees

Presidency sheds light on spokesperson Khusela Diko's position

10 January 2021 1:07 PM

Acting director-general to consider whether Diko remains on special leave or is formally suspended pending the disciplinary process.

Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant

8 January 2021 7:49 PM

Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party’s January 8 Statement.

Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe

7 January 2021 1:25 PM

The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement.

WATCH: Zweli Mkhize briefs portfolio committee on health

7 January 2021 10:39 AM

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize is briefing the portfolio committee on health on the status of health care services in provinces as they relate to COVID-19.

SA Breweries taking government to court over latest alcohol sale ban

6 January 2021 6:37 PM

The industry is consulting on whether to support the move by SAB says Lucky Ntimane (National Liquor Traders Council).

Another 'Family Meeting' looms as Coronavirus Command Council meets tomorrow

5 January 2021 12:35 PM

GCIS Director-General Phumla Williams says the National Coronavirus Command Council will meet tomorrow at 9am

'Some Republicans embarrassed' by Trump's request to find votes

4 January 2021 1:35 PM

Daily Maverick associate editor Brooks Spector says on Wednesday there were scheduled final certification of the electoral votes.

We were not included in any decision-making or consulted - John Steenhuisen

29 December 2020 10:54 AM

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen gives his reaction to the new level 3 lockdown regulations announced by the President.

Alcohol sales banned, gatherings prohibited as South Africa returns to Level 3

28 December 2020 9:06 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa says according to new regulations, a person who does not wear a mask could be arrested and prosecuted.

ANC calls on members to help create awareness around COVID-19 - leaked memo

28 December 2020 3:51 PM

The letter, penned to provincial and regional secretaries from Duarte, said that it believes that the ANC campaigning in communities would help drive the message home and help turn the tide against COVID-19.

