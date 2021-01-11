South Africa records 339 Covid-19 deaths





South Africa has recorded 339 deaths in the past 24 hours due to Covid-19.

The Department of Health says the latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 33,163.

Eastern Cape accounted 77 of the deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 71, Western Cape 113, Gauteng 28, Free State 19, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 10 and Northern Cape 7.

The department also confirmed more than 17,400 new infections were picked up in the last 24 hours, bringing our known caseload since the start of the pandemic to over 1,23 million.