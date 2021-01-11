South Africa records 339 Covid-19 deaths
South Africa has recorded 339 deaths in the past 24 hours due to Covid-19.
The Department of Health says the latest fatalities have pushed the national death toll to 33,163.
Eastern Cape accounted 77 of the deaths, KwaZulu-Natal 71, Western Cape 113, Gauteng 28, Free State 19, Limpopo 14, Mpumalanga 10 and Northern Cape 7.
The department also confirmed more than 17,400 new infections were picked up in the last 24 hours, bringing our known caseload since the start of the pandemic to over 1,23 million.
10 January 2020 #COVID19 statistics in South Africa #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/BnAUXZPMb8— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 10, 2021
Total of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 1 231 597. Total number of tests done is 7 183 893 with 63 046 new tests done. We report 339 COVID-19 related deaths. Total number of deaths is 33 163. Our recoveries now stand at 966 368, representing a recovery rate of 78,4% pic.twitter.com/ukxVmS0tat— Department of Health (@HealthZA) January 10, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_143781619_a-coronavirus-spinning-with-south-africa-flag-behind-as-epidemic-outbreak-infection-in-south-africa.html?term=covid19%2Bsouth%2Bafrica&vti=lzsklvexq2nbehjada-1-14
