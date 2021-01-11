Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away

Today at 16:40 The election-related violence in Uganda Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Isabel Nakirya Correspondent, Feature Story News, Kampala

Today at 16:50 President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 8pm Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:10 The vaccine rollout Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Today at 17:20 How to check if WhatsApp already gives your info to Facebook Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Phillip de Wet - Associate Editor at Business Insider Inc

Today at 18:15 Lifestyle audits for the wealthy The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dennis Davis - Chair at Tax Review Committee

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

Today at 18:39 Two of three bulk suppliers of oxygen in SA have declared forced majeure The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science

Today at 18:49 Chefs with Compassion feeds 1,3 million people The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ismail Ismail - MD at Compass Insure

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature - Playing to win Lafly and Martin The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)

