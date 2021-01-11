Gospel star Israel Mosehla passes away
Gospel star Israel Mosehla has passed away.
Details surrounding the star's death are yet to be released.
A family spokesperson will be appointed to share more details.
Mosehla was 50 years old at the time of his death.
A very sad day today! May your soul rest in eternal peace. 💔💔💔#RIPIraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/mfYlSfH05j— Lebo_sekgobela (@SekgobelaLebo) January 11, 2021
It it well💔💔 @IsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/l89sYtyCfh— Bucy Radebe (@BucyRadebe) January 10, 2021
You sang at my dad's funeral two years ago. My heart is aching as I hear of your passing. My heart is heavy. I need grace just to get through the show today. Oh Modimo, bona bana ba hae le mofumahadi. 😭😭😭 Rest in Glory @IsraelMosehla... #monatebreakfastshow #RIPIsraelMosehla pic.twitter.com/aM1CF4rKlq— SustainedMomentum (@Twasagirl) January 11, 2021
Source : Real Israel Mosehla Facebook
More from Entertainment
I just can't believe I have a COVID-19 vaccine denialist in my midst - Comedian
Actor and writer Nina Hastie says she wishes she can say in August 2021: 'I told you we can have faith in SA government.'Read More
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ
Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing.Read More
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need
Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too.Read More
Enjoy Christmas by catching a glimpse of The Queen ballet concert
Mzansi Ballet and the Pieter Toerien Theatre celebrate the return of The Queen Show honouring a rock-solid rock band.Read More
[WATCH] Group of farm animals hilariously terrorise city people in Turkey
A sheep, a goat and three lambs were caught on camera scaring people in Turkish town.Read More
[WATCH] Woman poking fun at people who misuse corporate lingo goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Waitress quits her job after anti-maskers refuse to wear masks
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[LISTEN] Tom Cruise COVID-19 passionate rant goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Christmas present to elderly father leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Comedy clubs will return once life normalises assures 'godfather of SA comedy'
Covid forced Joe Parker to close down his Joburg club. He wraps up the year that was 2020 on The Money Show.Read More