Pastors not immune to COVID-19, we cannot hide behind God - Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki





The South African Union Council of Independent Churches is concerned about churches that continue to break lockdown regulations.

On Sunday, police arrested congregants and a pastor in Sebokeng for holding a church service in defiance of the rules.

Bongani speaks to Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki from the South African Union Council of Independent Churches.

This is a real serious concern. I so much wish pastors, bishops could understand that this is the time we need to support the government. This is a national crisis. Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki, South African Union Council of Independent Churches

Pastors are not immune to Covid-19. Anybody breaking the law, unfortunately, will have to face to the wrath of the law. We cannot hide behind God. Bishop Dr Joe Mukoki, South African Union Council of Independent Churches

Listen to the full interview below...